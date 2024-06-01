D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 769,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 353,282 shares.The stock last traded at $1.85 and had previously closed at $1.73.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 8.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $645.97 million, a P/E ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,132 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

