D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 769,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 353,282 shares.The stock last traded at $1.85 and had previously closed at $1.73.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 8.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $645.97 million, a P/E ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%.
Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
