CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 6.4 %

CVS stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,366,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,665,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.