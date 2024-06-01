CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $12,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 298,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 40,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 39,600 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.04 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CURI

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.