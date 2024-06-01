CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 234.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 30,345,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,707,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

