CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 104,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 41,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $770.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.52.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $941.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 701.44% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 344.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAPL shares. StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

