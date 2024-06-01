Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.56

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.56 and last traded at $155.47, with a volume of 253097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Crocs Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,172 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $10,771,000. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

