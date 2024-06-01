Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Critical Comparison

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Critical Metals and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals -136.76% -2.11% -2.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Critical Metals and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Critical Metals and Pure Energy Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 26.50 -$260,000.00 ($0.02) -15.60

Critical Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

Critical Metals beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.