Critical Contrast: EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EZFill alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -40.77% -1,135.13% -159.25% KLDiscovery -14.07% -607.40% -7.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of EZFill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

EZFill has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EZFill and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZFill and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $23.22 million 0.51 -$10.47 million ($2.51) -0.97 KLDiscovery $345.80 million 0.01 -$34.81 million ($1.09) -0.08

EZFill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats EZFill on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZFill

(Get Free Report)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About KLDiscovery

(Get Free Report)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, insurance companies, and individuals worldwide. The company offers Nebula, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution that facilitates smarter ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents in an intuitive interface; Client Portal for consolidated visualizations and reporting for portfolio intelligence; KLD Processing, a proprietary processing application; ReadySuite to perform extensive QC on a production, normalize inbound submissions, or spot check the work of a colleague or supplier; Relativity for relativity enhancements and state-of-the-art HIVE infrastructure; Nebula Processing to process data with a higher degree of quality; and Nebula AI, a technology assisted review tool combined with a deep bench of experts, as well as managed services, remote document review, and managed document review services. It also provides computer forensics, ransomware data recovery, remote collection manager, data recovery, and data collection services. In addition, the company offers Nebula Archive, an advanced archiving solution for modern enterprise data management needs at scale; Nebula Intelligent Archive, a digital communications compliance platform with machine learning and analytics; and Office 365 Migration and Management, as well as information governance and advisory services. Further, it provides Ontrack EasyRecovery that allows clients to perform precise file recovery of data lost through deletion, reformatting, and various other data loss scenarios; Ontrack PowerControls, a granular restore software product; email extraction, tape solutions, and data destruction solutions; and professional services. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.