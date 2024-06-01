Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.45 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $233.26 million and $5.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001694 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

