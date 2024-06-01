Craig Hallum Cuts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $5.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $193.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,940,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $2,177,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $3,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after buying an additional 543,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,980,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 249,832 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

