Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $242,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,155 shares of company stock worth $2,174,373 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 981,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

