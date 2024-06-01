Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.4% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.45 on Friday, reaching $809.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,287. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $501.59 and a 12-month high of $819.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $750.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

