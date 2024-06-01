Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $223,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $809.89. 4,357,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $501.59 and a 12-month high of $819.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.