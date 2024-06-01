Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 175.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $365,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,694,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after buying an additional 210,586 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,581,000 after buying an additional 85,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,689,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,468,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

COST traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $809.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,360,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,287. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $501.59 and a 12-month high of $819.50. The company has a market cap of $359.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.81.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

