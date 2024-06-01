Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.54. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 808,197 shares changing hands.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.15%.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
