Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.54. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 808,197 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.15%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 5,399,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 224.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,944,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 1,344,395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,164.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 256,698 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

