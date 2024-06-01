Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 200,000 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. iHeartMedia accounts for approximately 0.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.42% of iHeartMedia worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,949,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 427,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 167,986 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 52,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 3,451,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,262. The company has a market cap of $134.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The company had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

