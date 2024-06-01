Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425,383 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for approximately 8.0% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vale were worth $32,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 16,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vale by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,276,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,899,412. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.