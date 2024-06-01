Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $61.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,778.69. 3,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,700.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,634.55. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,917.16 and a 1-year high of $2,942.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 85.95%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

