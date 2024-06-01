Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $288.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $250.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.77 and a 200 day moving average of $250.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

