ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.65.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,830,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

