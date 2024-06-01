Conflux Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $864.81 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,728.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.08 or 0.00680675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00123318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00064706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00221564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00090299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,006,079,450 coins and its circulating supply is 4,043,593,306 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,005,951,801.22 with 4,043,451,786.95 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21430621 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $17,982,896.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

