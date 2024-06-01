Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $865.74 million and $18.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,005,907,098 coins and its circulating supply is 4,043,435,725 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,005,606,968.29 with 4,043,106,955.03 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21239124 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $26,392,063.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

