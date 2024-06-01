Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.18. 1,125,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,614,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Get Confluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $2,104,968.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $2,104,968.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,112 shares of company stock valued at $21,718,430 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.