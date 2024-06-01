Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $1,924,615.80 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,924,615.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $309,244.96.

On Thursday, May 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $2,104,968.87.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after buying an additional 738,147 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

