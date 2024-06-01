Condor Capital Management Purchases 57 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $191.11 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

