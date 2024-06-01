Condor Capital Management Purchases 1,708 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $350.68. 1,323,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average of $327.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $357.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

