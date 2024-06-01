Condor Capital Management Increases Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 710.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 379,382 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 300,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 150,110 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 254,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock remained flat at $16.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,952 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

