Condor Capital Management Has $4.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.80. 327,795 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

