Condor Capital Management Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.29. The company had a trading volume of 964,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,717. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $348.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.52 and its 200-day moving average is $319.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.