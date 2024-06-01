Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.18 and a 200 day moving average of $275.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at $976,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

