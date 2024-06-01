Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned about 1.89% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 76,670 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1449 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

