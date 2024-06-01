Condor Capital Management Acquires New Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 194,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 911.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 138,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 717,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 390,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.26. 319,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,784. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

