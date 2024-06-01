Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $33.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $378,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.