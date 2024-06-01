Compound Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Compound token can now be bought for about $58.84 or 0.00086927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $489.81 million and $18.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012276 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

About Compound

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,869 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,865.61607264 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.73931623 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $27,384,723.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

