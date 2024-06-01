Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.57 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $58.73 or 0.00086785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $488.90 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012258 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,866 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,865.61607264 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.73931623 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $27,384,723.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.