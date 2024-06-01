Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast
Comcast Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,039,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,603,715. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.