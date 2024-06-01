Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBAN opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

