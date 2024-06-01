Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.01. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 21,695 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.26%.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

