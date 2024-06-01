Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 124,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $981.04. The stock had a trading volume of 80,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $880.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $853.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,030.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

