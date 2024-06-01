CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1,763.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $36,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,591.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CMS stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

