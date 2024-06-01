CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.08. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

