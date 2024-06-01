Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 17th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4102 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CWEN.A opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearway Energy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.