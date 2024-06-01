Clear Investment Research LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,831,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,949,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84. The firm has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

