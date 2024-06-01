Clear Investment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 7,977,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

