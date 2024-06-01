Clear Investment Research LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 191.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PEP traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,151. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

