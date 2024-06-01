Clear Investment Research LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
