Clear Investment Research LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 308,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 3,746,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,194. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

