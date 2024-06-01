Clear Investment Research LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,321. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.