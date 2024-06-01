Clear Investment Research LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 294,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

