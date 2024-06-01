Clear Investment Research LLC Buys 158 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 188.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Up 2.7 %

PLD traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,977,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,615. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.